Gangster Anil Dujana cremated in Greater Noida after being killed in an encounter

The body of gangster, Anil Nagar, alias Anil Dujana, was brought to his ancestral home in Dujana village, Greater Noida, on Friday afternoon after he was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Meerut on Thursday.

Security heightened in Dujana village during the cremation of gangster Anil Dujana. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the residence of the village, Dujana’s family had abandoned the home due to his rise as a feared gangster in western Uttar Pradesh, leaving it locked and unoccupied for a decade. However, neighbours opened the locks on Friday to make arrangements for his last rites, clearing the overgrown bushes and weeds surrounding the property.

Upon the arrival of the 43-year-old’s body in the village, heavy security was deployed by the Gautam Budh Nagar police. His close relatives and hundreds of people gathered in and around his home while the police monitored the situation.

“The last rites were carried out peacefully, with one company of the PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and approximately 75 police personnel ensuring law and order was maintained. The cremation took place at the village’s cremation ground, with Nagar’s elder brother, Bhopal Nagar, conducting the final rites,” said Rambadan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (central Noida).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dujana is survived by his wife, Pooja, who resides in Baghpat, and a two-year-old daughter, Rajlakshmi. He had been named in 65 criminal cases and was listed as one of Uttar Pradesh’s most wanted criminals, charged with crimes such as robbery, dacoity, murder, abduction , and extortion.

Dujana’s gang activity was mainly in the National Capital Region (NCR), particularly in the Gautam Budh Nagar area. His brothers, Bhopal Singh, Omprakash Singh, Ajaypal Singh, and Mainpal Singh, were present at his funeral but have since left Gautam Budh Nagar. His fifth brother, Jay Bhagwan, was killed in 2014 by another gangster in the village, Sundar Bhati, as part of a gang war.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON