Gas pipeline explodes in Greater Noida’s Surajpur, none injured

A gas pipeline allegedly exploded in Surajpur industrial area in Greater Noida when a team of workers were fixing a leakage in the pipe near a factory in Site-B on Wednesday morning, said a fire officer, adding that the impact of the blast was such that the adjacent factory’s guard room, located beside the gas pipeline, was completely damaged. However, no one was injured in the incident as the guard room was empty when the explosion happened.

The intensity of the explosion was such that the security guards room of the adjacent factory was completely damaged and the roof came down, said fire services personnel. (HT Photo)

Gautam Budh Nagar chief fire officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said, “On Wednesday around 9.15am, the fire control room was alerted that a major fire broke out at a gas pipeline (IGL) in the Surajpur industrial area in Site-B, Greater Noida.”

“As soon as we received information, four fire tenders from surrounding fire stations were rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames after an hour of continuous effort,” said Chaubey, adding that the gas pipeline distributor company was also informed to stop the flow of gas to prevent a major incident.

The CFO said, “During investigation, it came to fore that the gas pipeline, which was passing outside the Site-B factory, started leaking on Wednesday morning. When two workers of the gas pipeline company were fixing the fault, the pipeline caught fire.”

“As fire erupted, the workers ran away and the pipeline exploded. The intensity of the explosion was such that the security guard room of the adjacent factory was completely damaged and the roof came down,” said the CFO Chaubey, adding that there were also cracks on the road.

On August 3, a gas pipeline had caught fire due to alleged unauthorized excavation work underway in Site-4, Greater Noida, police said. No injury was reported in that incident either, but a nearby bike and handcart were gutted.

