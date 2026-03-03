Gautam Budh Nagar: Admin seeks details of residents in Iran, Iraq

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has urged residents to share details of family members or acquaintances living, working, travelling, stranded, or recently returned from the two countries, officials said on Monday. Citizens can share information through the district emergency control room at 0120-2978231 and 0120-2978232, or directly contact officials overseeing the exercise. (HT Archive)

The move, officials said in a statement, aims to ensure safety of residents with links to the conflict-affected region and enabling quick communication and assistance if the situation escalates.

The information will facilitate the district administration coordinate with state and central agencies, and reach affected individuals or their families without delay, the officials added.

Locals are expected to submit the required details in a prescribed format through their respective tehsil or sub-divisional magistrate offices, or through channels notified by the district authorities.

Dedicated emergency contact numbers have also been activated to receive information directly, said officials.

The exercise is not restricted to people believed to be in distress, but includes anyone residing or working in the conflict region as well as short-term visitors, said officials. “Early information makes coordination faster in case of evacuation advisories or emergency assistance,” the officials added.

The district administration has asked residents not to panic but to cooperate for public safety.

Citizens can share information through the district emergency control room at 0120-2978231 and 0120-2978232, or directly contact officials overseeing the exercise.

District disaster management expert Omkar Chaturvedi told HTthat the advisory is a precautionary step. “At this stage, the aim is preparedness. Having verified information allows the administration to establish contact quickly and extend assistance if required. Families are encouraged to share details even if their relatives have recently returned,” he said.

Authorities said such advisories are standard practice during periods of geopolitical tension, especially in regions with a significant number of Indian expatriates.