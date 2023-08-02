Haryana violence: Security stepped up in Gautam Budh Nagar as Bajrang Dal, VHP stage protests

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Wednesday stepped up security even as parts of Haryana remained tense for the third day after the violence in Nuh between groups of Hindus and Muslims spread to other parts, killing six people and injuring dozens..

: Bajrang Dal workers and VHP workers taking out a protest march against the violence in Haryana, in Noida on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An alert was issued by the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Wednesday after members of Bajrang Dal and other right-wing organisations took to the streets to stage protests and carry out marches from Noida Stadium to the DM’s office.

Gautam Budh Nagar police said security has been tightened and patrolling has been increased across the district to keep a close tab on the law-and-order situation.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, Shakti Mohan Avasthy said, “Considering the clashes in neighbouring Haryana, the security arrangements have been tightened here and the borders are being looked after carefully. Round-the-clock police deployment has been put in place at critical points and sensitive areas in the district to keep a check on anti-social elements and maintain law-and-order.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The march was taken out even though prohibitory orders, under Section 144 [Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)] is in force in the district. Scores of members and followers of right-wing organisations took part in the protest march against the clashes in Nuh. It started from Noida stadium in Sector 21A on Wednesday afternoon and moved towards Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16, where the agitators burnt an effigy. The demonstraters then proceeded towards the office of district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, in Sector 27.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s Noida general secretary Dinesh Mahawar said, “People of a particular community opened attack on pilgrims during a religious procession, which was organised by the Parishad’s youth wing, in Haryana. Due to the violence, hundreds of vehicles were vandalised and torched while two policemen were killed and VHP workers injured.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The organisation, led by Noida unit president Chhaya Singh, along with publicity chief Rahul Dubey and other office-bearers submitted a memorandum to the DM regarding the violence and sought financial aid for the families of victims.

ADCP Avasthy said, “The protests were carried out amid tight police security and heavy deployment to prevent any untoward incident. Police patrolling has also been enhanced in view of the communal clashes. As of now, the law-and-order situation in the district is under control and we are keeping a strict vigil.”

The protests on Wednesday afternoon impacted traffic movement in several sectors near the Delhi border. Vehicular movement returned to normal after the protests concluded, said police.

Six people, including two home guards, were killed and several others injured in Haryana’s Nuh in the violence that erupted over an alleged attempt to stop a VHP procession on Gurugram-Alwar national highway, on Monday. Subsequently, a mosque located in Sector 57 of Gurugram was set on fire and a 22-year-old cleric, Mohammed Saad, was allegedly stabbed to death by a mob.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}