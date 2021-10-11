Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad air quality starts deteriorating slightly

The air quality of the region, which was stable over the past few months, has started to deteriorating slightly, according to data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

While Noida’s air quality is still in the moderate category, that of Greater Noida and Ghaziabad has slipped into the poor category, a first since the onset of monsoon in July.

An air quality index (AQI) reading between 101 and 200 is considered moderate, between 201 and 300 is considered poor, between 301 and 400 is considered very poor, and above 400 is considered severe.

According to the weather analysts, the air quality of the region may deteriorate further as dry winds will lead to dust particles being suspended in the air, thereby polluting it further.

According to CPCB, the AQI reading of Greater Noida on Monday was 224 against 199 a day earlier. Similarly, Ghaziabad’s AQI reading also went up to 225 against 222 on Sunday.

The AQI reading of Noida, meanwhile, managed to remain in the moderate category despite an increase--188 on Monday against 168 on Sunday.

“The region is seeing dry westerly and northwesterly winds. Also, since the monsoon has passed, dust particles, which had settled on the ground earlier, have dried and are getting raised up by the already dust-carrying winds from Rajashtan and elsewhere. In the next week, as the mercury reduces, the entire region will experience haze and that’s when the air quality will fall further,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

According to the System of air quality and weather forecasting and research (Safar), further infusion of dust into the region’s air is likely.

“Due to very dry conditions, local dust gets re-suspended, leading to high concentrations of PM10. The anticyclonic condition over northwest India helps in meso-scale transport of dust from the desert region,” said a Safar statement on Monday. Particulate matter (PM)10 and PM2.5 are considered the main pollutants in the region.