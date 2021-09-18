Gautam Budh Nagar reports 2 fresh dengue cases in 24 hours, tally reaches 13

Gautam Budh Nagar has reported two fresh dengue cases on Friday, taking the total tally in the district to 13, officials said.

After a major dengue outbreak in nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh, like Mathura and Firozabad, Gautam Budh Nagar has been put on alert to prevent the spread of the vector-borne disease.

According to the officials, the two fresh cases were reported from the district hospital in Sector 30. Out of the total 13 dengue patients in the district since September 6, 2021, only one patient is under treatment at the district hospital, they added.

“Since September 6, the Child PGI has reported five dengue cases (till September 15), and the district hospital has reported eight cases. Some suspected dengue cases have also been reported at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, but because they tested negative for enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa), they are not being counted in the district tally,” said Rajesh Sharma, district malaria officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The district has also reported three scrub typhus cases, all of which have recovered now. “Last month, a private hospital in Greater Noida reported two scrub typhus cases, and the district hospital reported one case which was referred from Ghaziabad. At present, there are no active cases of scrub typhus in Gautam Budh Nagar,” Sharma added.

Meanwhile, the total number of malaria cases in the district stands at 23, as a monthly report for the same is yet to be compiled.

Talking about the preparations to tackle vector-borne and viral fever cases in the district, district magistrate Suhas LY said that the health department is fully equipped to handle any crisis situation. “The district health department is on alert regarding the dengue cases, and cleanliness and sanitation drives are being carried out across the district to prevent breeding of mosquitoes which cause such diseases. The health department has also prepared rapid response teams (RRTs) to handle emergency situations, and have also reserved beds in case such a situation arises. City authorities, local bodies, nagar panchayats, and gram panchayats have all been instructed to create awareness among the people regarding dengue, and measures to be taken to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes,” he said.