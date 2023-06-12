Greater Noida’s farmers’ protest halts foreigners’ verification drive in GB Nagar

A 10-day verification drive, initiated by the Gautam Budh Nagar police on June 1 to check the visas and passports of foreign nationals residing in the district, was cut short on June 6 due to the ongoing farmers’ protest in Greater Noida, police said on Monday.

(HT Photo)

Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner (CP) Laxmi Singh had announced on May 31 that the police would undertake a 10-day drive to verify the status of all foreigners living in the district.

“The drive will continue until June 10 in all zones of the commissionerate, including Noida, Central Noida, and Greater Noida. We will verify the addresses of all foreign nationals and determine whether they hold business visas, as well as the nature of their business. If they are on a student visa, we will collect information about the college or university they are enrolled in,” Singh had said on May 31.

However, due to the ongoing farmers’ protest in Greater Noida, the verification drive had to be concluded on June 6, officials said. Since April 25, farmers from 40 villages have been protesting at Gate No. 1 of the GNIDA office, demanding improved rehabilitation facilities and compensation for the land that was acquired for the city’s industrial development.

On June 6, the protest turned violent, resulting in the detention of 33 farmers by the police for allegedly disrupting law and order at the site.

“A significant police presence has been deployed at the GNIDA office to maintain law and order during the farmers’ protest. Consequently, the verification drive has been paused until the protest subsides. Once the protest concludes, we will resume the verification drive,” said the police commissioner on Monday.

During the six days from June 1 to 6, when the verification drive was in progress, a total of 45 foreigners were arrested from various residential areas in Greater Noida by the Gautam Budh Nagar police, under the relevant sections of the Foreigners’ Act. Additionally, 14 foreigners were taken into custody and sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in RK Puram, Delhi, for further legal proceedings, according to officials.

The verification drive was launched by the city police after 13 foreign nationals operating two methamphetamine laboratories were found in separate residential houses in Greater Noida earlier this month.

Police officials said that the foreigners had been cooking drugs at the residential house-cum-makeshift laboratory for over a year, raising concerns over verification of foreigners staying in the district.

