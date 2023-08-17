GB Nagar traffic police takes action against stunt driving menace

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police have initiated the identification of individuals engaged in stunt driving, police said. They added that the traffic police will subsequently communicate with the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states, urging the suspension of licenses for these violators under the Motor Vehicle Act. In most instances, these stunts are executed to create videos with the intention of accruing subscribers or likes on social media platforms (Representative Image)

Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), said, “The traffic police will identify individuals involved in stunt driving within the city and recommend to the RTOs the suspension of their licenses. This action aims to send a strong societal message.”

In most instances, these stunts are executed to create videos with the intention of accruing subscribers or likes on social media platforms. When the Integrated Security Traffic Management System (ISTMS) police become aware of such offences through social media or alternative sources, a police team stationed at the Command Control Room office issues an online challan upon confirmation of the authenticity of the video.

A senior police official, aware of the matter said, “Stunt driving within the city constitutes a serious offence, warranting stringent measures against those who perform such acts in public spaces. Upon identifying instances of stunt driving, it came to our attention that a significant number of individuals possessed licenses from other states as well. In such cases, the traffic police will correspond with the relevant RTOs to request license suspension.”

In a recent incident, police arrested four men on Thursday for performing stunts atop a moving SUV in an inebriated condition in the Sector 24 locality on Wednesday night, police said.

The occupants of the car were identified as Shivam, 20, Abhay Singh, 21, residents of Sector 53, and Ajay Sen, 23, along with his brother Vikas Sen, 22, residents of Rudra Enclave in Greater Noida.

Ankur Chaudhary, sub-inspector of Sector 24, said, “Around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, during our routine checks near the 21-25 crossing (Adobe crossing), a speeding SUV carrying three youths who were climbing onto the car’s rooftop while playing loud music came into view.”

“Upon spotting the police, they accelerated, but we pursued and intercepted them a short distance away. Initially, we presumed their actions were limited to stunts, but upon inspection, we discovered Haryana hallmarked liquor and beer bottles in their possession,” said SI Chaudhary.

SI Chaudhary added, “At the time of the incident, Shivam was driving the SUV, of which he is the owner. The other three individuals were responsible for performing the stunts.” He further added that 10 liquor bottles, 19 beer cans, and an empty liquor bottle were seized alongside the vehicle.

The four men were booked under relevant sections of the Excise Act, while the SUV was seized under the Motor Vehicle Act, police said.

