GB Nagar admin wants all rainwater harvesting units repaired before monsoon

In a bid to strengthen environmental conservation efforts, the Gautam Budh Nagar district environment committee has directed the three development authorities to issue notices to allottees, commercial establishments, and metro stations, instructing them to clean and repair their rainwater harvesting systems before monsoon. Ensuring proper maintenance of rainwater harvesting systems is crucial for groundwater conservation and thus, all institutions, industries, and residential societies must clean and restore their RWH structures before the monsoon, officials said. (HT Photo)

Additionally, 100% geo-tagging of all saplings planted under government initiatives has been mandated on the committee’s recommendations.

The directives were issued during a recent meeting chaired by district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, aiming to ensure effective monitoring and survival of the plantation drive. Officials failing to comply with the directive may face strict action, including the withholding of their February salaries.

According to district records, 961,000 saplings were planted across the district last year, of which 938,000 were geo-tagged. Building on this progress, authorities have been instructed to achieve full geo-tagging before the upcoming monsoon plantation drive.

Officials said the state government has set a massive target of 350 million saplings this year, with Gautam Budh Nagar expected to contribute nearly one million trees. The plantation drive will take place from July 1 to 7 as part of Van Mahotsav celebrations, with participation from departments such as forest, rural development, public works department, and development authorities.

“To enhance the green cover, the administration will prioritise native species such as shisham (Indian rosewood), neem, amla, lemon, bamboo, and babool, selected for their adaptability to local soil and climate conditions. The state government has set a massive target of 35 crore (350 million) saplings this year, with the district expected to contribute nearly 10 lakh (one million) trees,” said Verma.

Officials have also been asked to identify suitable land for the plantation drive well in advance.

Apart from afforestation efforts, the committee addressed the critical issue of depleting groundwater levels in the district. Environmental activist Vikrant Tongad, an invited member of the committee, highlighted the poor maintenance of rainwater harvesting systems in both government and private buildings.

Following the recommendations, three development authorities of Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway have been directed to issue notices to allottees, commercial establishments, and metro stations, directing them to clean and repair rainwater harvesting systems before the monsoon.

“Ensuring proper maintenance of rainwater harvesting systems is crucial for groundwater conservation and thus, all institutions, industries, and residential societies must clean and restore their RWH structures before the monsoon. Non-compliance will invite strict action. Our goal is to maximise rainwater recharge and make Gautam Budh Nagar a model for sustainable water management,” said Verma.

“Many institutions have non-functional or poorly maintained RWH structures, leading to the wastage of millions of litres of rainwater every year. Timely maintenance is crucial for improving groundwater recharge and addressing the city’s water crisis,” Tongad said.

In a similar move to address groundwater depletion, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration had last month directed the officials concerning for preparation and allocation of a detailed list of ponds to facilitate groundwater recharge in the district.

The district environment committee also stressed the importance of prompt resolution of environment-related complaints. Concerns were raised over the power department’s practice of leaving excavation sites uncovered after laying underground cables, causing inconvenience and safety hazards.

DM said that the officials have been directed to draft a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure proper restoration of dug-up areas. Additionally, the traffic police have been instructed to monitor vehicular pollution levels and take necessary measures to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.