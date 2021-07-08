GB Nagar aims to inoculate nearly 50K expectant mothers

Gautam Budh Nagar is moving to get around 50,000 pregnant women in the district vaccinated against Covid-19. The district will mobilise accredited social health activist (Asha) workers and auxillary nurse midwives (ANMs) to coordinate with families and spread awareness, and create special walk-in booths to encourage them to get vaccinated.

Last week, the Centre had included pregnant women under the vaccination programme.

GB Nagar district magistrate, Suhas LY, said, “In any case, the vaccine is the best armour against fighting Covid-19. There is no known risk to the foetus as the studies have shown that pregnant women could even pass on their antibodies to the child. The health department officials have been asked to create awareness among the pregnant women about the efficacy of the vaccines. They have been asked to co-ordinate with the ANMs, Anganwadi and Asha workers to mobilise them for inoculation,” he said.

Chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Deepak Ohri, said, “Out of the 50,000 pregnant women in the district, over 36,400 are pregnant for the first time. We’ve also planned special arrangements like walk-in vaccination and exclusive inoculation booths for them.”

Doctors said it is important for pregnant women, especially those with comorbidities and those who go out for work, to get vaccinated.

Dr Anjana Singh, head of obstetrics and gynaecology department in Fortis Hospital Noida, said that according to the ministry of health and family welfare and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there is no study that mentions that pregnant women should not be vaccinated. “As per the government’s fact sheet, the Covid-19 vaccines are safe. Vaccination should be taken during the second trimester because by then the baby’s organs have also developed and it is the safe time to get vaccinated. However, it should be done after consultations with gynaecologists,” she said.

According to the Co-WIN portal, till Thursday as many as 1,304,427 doses of vaccines have been administered in GB Nagar district, in which 1,122,680 people have taken their first dose.