GB Nagar directs realtors to stop construction

The Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development authorities have issued strict directions to realtors and others to halt the construction to contain the air pollution in the city, which inched closer to “severe plus” level on Thursday.

Measures under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) came into effect on Thursday as the air quality index in Delhi entered the severe category on Thursday.

Measures under stage 4 includes a ban on entry of truck traffic( except for trucks carrying essential commodities), Medium and heavy goods diesel vehicles and closing down of all industries in Delhi NCR.

Additionally state/central governments may also allowing 50% of the staff in public, municipal and private offices to work from home, a closure of educational institutions and the plying of vehicles on an odd-even basis.

Sharma said in the coming days, a reversal in wind direction is likely and that may help lessen the impact of stubble burning.

“As per the Grap provisions, we have issued directions to halt construction activities. We have issued public notice asking to stop all kinds of construction work except the infrastructure projects including Metro, road, underpass and elevated road etc,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida and the Greater Noida authorities.

The authority has also asked water and health departments to take measures to mitigate air pollution. The authorities’ teams are sprinkling the water on the roads and also cleaning roads thoroughly so that dust does not fly and get mixed with the air causing further pollution. It has also directed the realtors, individuals and other companies, which need to carry out the construction adhere to Grap guidelines.

The confederation of real estate developers association of India (CREDAI), a builders’ body, has also asked its members to follow Grap guidelines.

Manoj Gaur, president, CREDAI NCR, said, “CREDAI advises all its member developers to take necessary steps such as water sprinkling, green net covering etc. as per the guidelines of NGT and Central pollution control board. We expect, the developers will follow the guidelines set by various government agencies during the GRAP period. Also the that main source of pollution is the vehicular pollution and the dust along the roads which needs to be controlled and managed.”

“We have directed the realtors and others to stop construction right away as it will help mitigate air pollution,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Yamuna authority.

