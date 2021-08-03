GB Nagar DM directs all hospitals to make Oxygen arrangements

Anticipating a third wave of Covid-19 infections, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY on Monday directed all hospitals to ensure adequate oxygen supply.

According to his order, every hospital with more than 50 beds should have an oxygen generation plant on their premises. The rest will have to make arrangements for oxygen concentrators/oxygen cylinders, it read.

The district magistrate added that every hospital is also to maintain and run these facilities.

“Hospitals have to ensure adequate training of staff and maintenance of the oxygen facilities at the premises to ensure smooth functioning of the plant. The directives have been issued so that in future, continuous and uninterrupted oxygen supply can be provided to patients whenever the need arises,” said Suhas, adding that the order required immediate action.

According to Dr Shweta, in-charge of oxygen availability in Gautam Budh Nagar, the district has 17 oxygen plants. “Out of these, 11 are at government facilities and six are at private hospitals. The ones at government facilities include three each at the Noida Covid Hospital in Sector 39 and the Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida, two at the Child PGI, and one each at the primary health centre in Bisrakh, the community health centre at Dadri and the ESIC Hospital in Sector 24,” she said.

The district health department said there were 54 private hospitals with 50+ beds and around 150 smaller private hospitals.

“The idea behind the directive is to ensure that all hospitals have sufficient oxygen beds and are fully equipped to take Covid patients in the advent of another situation similar to the second Covid-19 wave earlier this year. The hospitals have been told to inform the district health department of their progress in a week’s time ,” said Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, district chief medical officer.

During the peak of the second Covid wave in April-May, GB Nagar’s demand was about 120-130 tonnes of oxygen. However, on many days, supply fell well short of this target forcing many people to arrange for cylinders themselves. Appeals for cylinders and concentrators were made on social media, which sometimes were answered by unscrupulous people who charged high rates or even gave them substandard products.

“Eventually we were able to meet all our demands after the district magistrate arranged for the procurement of oxygen from nearby districts like Haridwar, Ghaziabad, Jamnagar and others. However, this time, we want to take pre-emptive measures so that there is no lack of oxygen and avoid the previous experience,” said Dr Shweta.