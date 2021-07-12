GB Nagar hospitals witness rise in patients with fever, cough

With the season changing, the number of patients reporting cough, cold and fever at Gautam Budh Nagar hospitals are increasing.

According to data from the Sector 30 district hospital, the number of patients reporting these symptoms in the first 10 days of July was 30% more than the corresponding period in June.

Dr Vikas Kumar, a physician in the hospital’s fever clinic, said that at least 10 patients are being admitted daily for treatment. “We generally prescribe medicines for three days to these patients. And, if they do not get well with those medicines, we conduct their reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests for confirmation of the presence of specific genetic material in any pathogen, including the Covid-19 virus infection,” he said.

Dr HM Lavania, the head of pathology department in the district hospital, said that cases of malaria and typhoid too have increased. “However, this is quite common as the number of patients increase in rainy season every year,” he said.

The Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI), better known as Child PGI, too has reported a rise. Dr (Major) BP Singh, the medical officer in the emergency department of Child PGI, said that the number of children, having fever and cough, has nearly doubled in last 10 days. “Earlier, the average number of such patients were around 10 in a day, which has now gone up to 20,” he said.

GB Nagar chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Deepak Ohri, ruled out Covid-19-induced rise in infection. “Every year we see a sudden influx of patients having flu, cough, cold and conjunctivitis. The number will go down by mid-August. For critical patients, we cross-check it with the RT-PCR tests,” he said.