GB Nagar: Month-long traffic awareness drive launched

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar police have launched a month-long traffic awareness drive, observed annually in November to raise public awareness on road safety and reduce road accidents, officers said on Saturday. As per the data provided by the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate, a total of 853 road accidents recorded till September this year left 331 people killed. (HT Photos)

“Every citizen has a responsibility to follow traffic rules and by doing so, we can prevent countless accidents and protect lives while on the roads. Traffic safety isn’t just about enforcement, it is about building a culture of awareness and responsibility that benefits us all,” said Laxmi Singh, police commissioner, Gautam Budh Nagar while addressing officials, volunteers, and citizenson the occasion at Sector 108 located office on Saturday.

Emphasising on the importance of adhering to traffic rules, he said that this year’s campaign focuses on traffic awareness, enforcement of regulations, and community involvement through traffic volunteers and traffic angels.

Stressing on the shared responsibility of all citizens in following traffic rules, he stressed that the rules’ compliance could significantly reduce accidents and save lives.

“Our focus during this traffic awareness month is to ensure strict enforcement of traffic rules while educating the public on road safety. We are deploying additional personnel at key intersections and high-risk areas to monitor compliance and prevent accidents. Together, through awareness and enforcement, we aim to build safer roads for everyone while also instilling a sense of responsibility in following traffic regulations among road users,” said Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Gautam Budh Nagar.

In 2023, a total of 1,176 road accidents left 470 people killed; in 2022, a total of 1,122 accidents left 437 killed; in 2021, 798 road accidents left 368 people killed, and in 2020, a total of 740 road crashes left 380 killed.

A key component of this campaign is active participation from transport unions, business associations, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and local NGOs, working together to promote safer road practices.

To engage the public more effectively, street plays featuring characters like Yamraj (the God of death), will be performed at various locations. The performances aim to creatively convey the serious risks associated with reckless driving and ignoring traffic laws, said officials.

Traffic awareness stalls are also being set up across the district, displaying enforcement tools such as speed radars, decibel meters, and body-worn cameras, to educate the public on these devices’ role in road safety.

The drive specifically focuses on educating schoolchildren, young drivers, and local residents about safe driving habits. Road safety classes will be held in schools, with officials visiting to discuss the importance of traffic rules, safe driving, and the consequences of breaking these rules.

The program also includes increased deployment of traffic police at busy intersections and in high-risk areas, where officers will monitor compliance and issue fines for violations.

Public announcements and informational posters will be used to spread key messages across neighbourhoods, markets, and schools, reinforcing the importance of traffic laws.