GB Nagar records Covid-19 cases in double digits after 21 days

NOIDA: With 11 Covid-19 cases on Friday, Gautam Budh Nagar recorded positive cases in double digits after 21 days, according to the state government’s Covid bulletin. In the last three days, the district has reported 25 positive cases, including six new cases on Saturday.

With 65 active cases till Saturday, GB Nagar has climbed to sixth position in the state in terms of active cases.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said it appears that the Covid-19 curve in the district is going down significantly. “With 25,348 infected people already cured out of 25,504 total cases, the recovery rate of the district has gone up to 99.38% now. Even the case fatality rate is 0.35%, which is much better than state’s CFR of 1.44%. But, since the infection has still a fluctuating trend, we need to observe the curve,” he said.

The DM further said that the district health officials are keeping a constant vigil on proper surveillance and testing. “People should continue wearing masks for at least a year and not ignore the initial symptoms of the disease. The vaccination has begun, but it doesn’t mean that one should ignore the social distancing rules. We need to take the virus seriously,” he said.

Echoing similar views, chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said that the disease will not vanish until the last man is inoculated. “What we need to focus on is social distancing behaviour. People should continue following it and those having any symptoms should isolate themselves,” he said.

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh government had directed the district officials to conduct rapid antigen tests for all people arriving in the state from Maharashtra and Kerala through air, train or road routes. The state health department has made a week-long quarantine mandatory for symptomatic persons arriving from these two states even if they are found negative in the RT-PCR test.