GB Nagar’s Covid-19 tally crosses 30k mark, last 4k recorded in 18 days

NOIDA: Amid an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases, Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday reported 700 new cases, pushing the overall tally of positive cases in the district to over 30,000-mark. The is the highest rise in cases in a single day so far, according to the state’s Covid-19 bulletin.

The district on Sunday also reported three deaths due to Covid-19, taking the number of fatalities to 103.

After the detection of first Covid-19 case in GB Nagar on March 8 last year, it took 407 days for the overall tally to cross 30,000-mark on Sunday. While the first 5,000 cases were recorded in 145 days, the second and third 5,000s took 44 and 30 days, respectively. Though the last 5,000 cases took 106 days, 4,000 of them surfaced in only 18 days of the current month, the data showed.

On Sunday, the district’s overall tally mounted to 30,530, which included 3,327 active cases. GB Nagar is on the ninth position among the districts having high active caseload in Uttar Pradesh, the data showed. Meanwhile, UP too registered its highest single-day spike of 30,596 Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours.

The official data also shows that April has so far recorded maximum average cases per day, i.e. 242.5 cases per day, which is much worse than October last year, when the average cases per day had been recorded 187. The case fatality rate in the district on Sunday was 0.22%, the data showed.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said that the main aim of the administration now is to reduce the case fatality rate (CFR) and ensure timely hospitalisation and treatment of the infected patients. “Our bed allocation team, deputed in the integrated Covid-19 control room, is working round the clock. At present, the district has 13 Covid-dedicated facilities having capacity of 2,709 beds – of which 1,721 (63.52%) are occupied. We have 1,491 oxygen and 560 ICU beds, of which 1,098 (73.64%) and 508 (90.71%) are occupied. Besides, the Covid-19 facilities have 178 ventilator beds, of which 133 (74.72%) are vacant. So, the district doesn’t have any dearth of beds in its facilities,” he said.

The DM also said that GB Nagar’s testing rate is the best among all major districts of north India. “Our testing rate per million per day is around 1,800, which is much better than other major districts in north India. Besides, our containment team is regularly keeping a watch on the areas from where the maximum cases are being detected. Our health teams are regularly monitoring the factories and other business establishments to ensure that the safety protocols are being followed there,” Suhas said.

Chief medical officer Dr Deepak Ohri said that in the present situation, early and timely tracking and providing adequate treatment are the main goals before the health department. “The health workers have been told to ensure maximum contact tracing – finding out 25 contacts of one infected patient. We are testing nearly 6,000 people every day and treating infected patients as per symptoms,” he said.