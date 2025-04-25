GB Nagar sizzles at 43°C; IMD warns of heatwave till April 26

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Gautam Budh Nagar on April 25 and 26, with temperatures expected to hover around 43°C, marking the city’s hottest spell of the season so far. According to IMD, heatwave conditions are expected to persist over Noida till at least April 30. (Sunil Ghosh /HT)

On Thursday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 43°C and a minimum of 22°C, with dry conditions and gusty winds prevailing throughout the day. IMD has forecast similar weather for the next few days, cautioning residents against exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak afternoon hours.

According to IMD, heatwave conditions are expected to persist over Noida till at least April 30, with daytime temperatures ranging between 42°C and 43°C and minimum temperatures around 24°C. People are advised to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activities outdoors during daytime.

The sharp rise in mercury comes after a relatively milder start to the week. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature, according to IMD, was 36.9°C, while Tuesday saw a high of 37.6°C — highlighting a nearly 5-6°C spike in just two days.

“There is currently a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan, which has altered the wind pattern across northwestern India, including the national capital region. Earlier, winds were blowing from the northwest, bringing relatively dry and slightly cooler air. However, due to this system, winds have temporarily shifted and are now blowing from the southwest direction. This change is contributing to the rise in temperature. These southwesterly winds are likely to persist for the next two days, after which the wind pattern is expected to shift again. Until then, the heat will remain intense, especially during daytime,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather.

“I step out only when absolutely necessary now. Even by 10am the heat feels unbearable and even the evenings feel warm. Normally we would go out for walks, but now it’s just not worth the risk. Everyone’s waiting for some relief,” said Ajit Kumar, a resident of Sector 19.

In light of the severe heatwave forecast, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has activated a district-wide action plan to minimise public risk. Authorities have ensured that ORS (oral rehydration solution), essential medicines, and hydration supplies are stocked at all government health facilities. The transport department has begun setting up water stations and shaded rest points at key public areas such as bus stands.

Veterinary teams are being mobilised to safeguard livestock, and fire services have ramped up inspections across industrial zones to prevent heat-related incidents. Public awareness campaigns via loudspeakers, LED displays, and mobile announcements are also underway to educate people on safety measures during extreme heat.

“With rising temperatures and unusual weather patterns, there is an increased risk to human life due to heatwaves. Departments have been instructed to remain alert, proactive, and prepared for any emergencies related to extreme heat”, said Atul Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue).