GB Nagar CP, DM inspect polling booths in Bilaspur

NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate (DM) Manish Kumar Verma and commissioner of police (CP) Laxmi Singh on Saturday inspected polling booths in Bilaspur in the district ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The district magistrate and commissioner of police have issued directions to ensure adequate power supply at the polling stations/polling booths in Bilaspur along with other basic facilities for voters’ convenience on the polling day. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh is one of three states in which the Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1, and as per the Election Commission of India schedule, the Gautam Budh Nagar constituency will go to polls on April 26. The results will be declared on June 4.

Gautam Budh Nagar district, which comprises three constituencies — Noida, Dadri, and Jewar — comprising 2,602,000 voters — has 1,826 polling booths.

According to DM and chief electoral officer (Gautam Budh Nagar) Verma, inspections were conducted on Friday and Saturday to take stock of the situation on ground ahead of elections and necessary instructions have been issued.

“Officials have been asked to ensure that the access road connecting to the polling booth set up at Rajendra Inter College in Bilaspur area is repaired so that voters do not face any inconvenience during the polling day. We have asked to ensure all roads connecting to polling booths are in proper condition while other amenities, including power supply are provided,” he said.

Additionally, directions to put up adequate signboards, developing ramps, putting up barricading, etc., were also issued.

“This is to make voters aware of the polling booth that has been set up so that they do not face inconvenience while reaching their respective polling booths,” the DM said.

Police commissioner, Laxmi Singh, who was also present during the inspection, directed the police to prepare in advance and ensure the police personnel are deputed at their designated booths.

“The police officials have been asked to direct the personnel in advance to ensure smooth conduct of polls in the district,” the officer said.

The district magistrate and police commissioner also visited the police check-post at Chowki Mandi Shyam Nagar under Dankaur police station, and directed to intercept suspicious vehicles for checking.

On Saturday, the DM also inspected the control room set up to look into grievances of voters and visited the social media monitoring cell.

These have been set up to keep a tab on activities during the electoral process, including sharing of any fake news/paid news on social media platforms, press, TV channels, among other platforms.

Gautam Budh Nagar has got two special poll observers, Srishti Chaudhry and Rajrajeshwari, both IRS officers.