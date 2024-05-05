 GDA forms panel to hand over Indirapuram to Ghaziabad civic body - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 05, 2024
GDA forms panel to hand over Indirapuram to Ghaziabad civic body

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
May 05, 2024 05:54 AM IST

The committee will submit a report in 15 days and assess the infrastructure requirements that need to be addressed before handing over Indirapuram to the corporation

Ghaziabad: In a renewed attempt, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has set up a 15-member committee to take forward the long-delayed process of handover of Indirapuram to the Ghaziabad municipal corporation. The locality is currently maintained by GDA.

Indirapuram was developed by the authority about 30 years ago and the latter has been trying to hand over the locality to the civic body since 2011-12. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Indirapuram was developed by the authority about 30 years ago and the latter has been trying to hand over the locality to the civic body since 2011-12. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to GDA officials, the committee to be headed by secretary, GDA, will also have nine officers from the civic body.

“The committee will submit a report in 15 days and will assess the infrastructure requirements which need to be addressed before handing over Indirapuram to the corporation,” said vice-chairperson (GDA) Atul Vats.

The handover has been delayed time and again over the contentious issue of funds. In March, 2023, the GDA had sought the corporation to expedite Indirapuram’s takeover before the local body elections.

Indirapuram was developed by the authority about 30 years ago and the latter has been trying to hand over the locality to the civic body since 2011-12.

Municipal commissioner Vikramaditya Malik could not be reached for his comments.

    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

News / Cities / Noida / GDA forms panel to hand over Indirapuram to Ghaziabad civic body
© 2024 HindustanTimes
