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GDA to take over land for Aerocity theme-based township

Officials said they have identified three villages—Morti, Ator, and Mevla Agri—and will proceed with direct purchase of land for the proposed township

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 03:58 am IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has plans to take over land of three villages for its proposed aerocity-themed township near the proposed international cricket stadium in Raj Nagar Extension, officials said on Tuesday.

The proposed aerocity-themed township will be developed near the proposed international cricket stadium and will feature mixed land use, commercial and institutional facilities. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials said they have identified three villages—Morti, Ator, and Mevla Agri—and will proceed with direct purchase of land for the proposed township.

“The GDA has identified three villages, and a minimum of about 100 hectares of land will be acquired through direct purchase. We are sending a communication to district administration to form a committee to decide the land rates. Since the villages fall under the rural segment, the rates offered will be four times the circle rates,” Vivek Mishra, secretary of GDA, told HT.

The proposed aerocity-themed township will be developed near the proposed international cricket stadium and will feature mixed land use, commercial and institutional facilities.

“It will house malls, shopping complexes, stay facilities, among others, especially for visitors attending cricket matches at the international cricket stadium. Furthermore, the new township will be close to the upcoming Harnandipuram township (proposed over 521 hectares), and its residents will also be able to shop there,” Mishra added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

ghaziabad gda land acquisition
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