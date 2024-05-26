Ghaziabab: Man,25, kills roommate after spat over money; arrested

Ghaziabad: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering his 24-year-old roommate on May 21 at their rented third-floor house in Ambedkar Nagar Colony. In an inebriated state, they fought and the suspect hit the victim’s head twice with a small LPG cylinder and fled after locking the room from outside, said officers. Both were friends, being native of Varanasi. Shubham’s body was discovered by their building owner on the night of May 21, and police were informed. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Shubham Kumar, and his roommate and suspect as Prem Kumar who has been arrested from Old Ghaziabad railway station while trying to flee, they added.

“The two worked at the same company… Together, they were saving about ₹10,000 per month. They had an understanding that the saved amount will be sent every alternate month to each other’s family back home. However, Shubham sent money to his family for the last two months but not to Prem’s family. It resulted in a fight when both of them were in an inebriated state,” said deputy commissioner of police (city) Gyananjaya Singh.

Officers said that during the incident, Prem allegedly hit the head of the victim twice with a small LPG cylinder and fled.

“Prem also took away the victim’s mobile phone with him. We recovered the phone after he was arrested,” the DCP added.

An FIR in this connection was registered at Vijay Nagar police station for murder, with Prem mentioned as the prime suspect.