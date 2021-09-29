Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Ghaziabad: 13 fresh dengue cases take tally to 288, 50% cases from city areas
noida news

Ghaziabad: 13 fresh dengue cases take tally to 288, 50% cases from city areas

Officials said of the total 288 dengue cases reported in the district so far, 208 patients required to be admitted to hospitals, taking the rate of hospitalisation to about 72.22%
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Blood samples being collected for dengue test at MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/HT photo)

Ghaziabad reported 13 fresh cases of dengue on Wednesday, taking the tally of total cases to 288, of which about 50% of the cases are from localities in the city while the trans-Hindon areas make up for 20%, said officials from the health department. The tally of malaria and scrub typhus stood at 15 and 39 respectively on Wednesday.

Officials said of the total 288 dengue cases reported in the district so far, 208 patients required to be admitted to hospitals, taking the rate of hospitalisation to about 72.22%.

Officials of the district malaria department said city areas like Govindpuram, Harsaon, Pratap VIhar and Vijay Nagar among others were put under the ‘red zone’, indicating a high load of dengue cases.

“In this category, we have placed such localities from where dengue cases are being reported in clusters. The localities under the red zone make up for about 50% of the overall dengue cases reported so far. In the next category (orange zone), we have placed localities, such as Shastri Nagar and Mahendra Enclave, where cases are being reported but not in clusters. These account for about 30% of the overall dengue cases reported so far,” said G K Mishra, district malaria officer.

RELATED STORIES

Mishra added trans-Hindon localities of Vaishali, Vasundhara, Indirapuram and Sahibabad fall under the ‘yellow zone’. “These localities do not have cases in clusters, but cases are sporadic. These account for about 20% of the dengue cases. We are mapping each and every dengue case on a map and have identified localities accordingly. Extensive anti-larvae and fogging drives have been taken up in high-risk areas,” said Mishra.

According to official figures, the total number of dengue cases was 621 in 2016, 232 in 2017, 68 in 2018, 88 in 2019 and 15 in 2020. The number of cases spiked in September this year, with Ghaziabad recording the first 100 cases on September 15 and the next 100 in nine days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ghaziabad: Agencies gear up to complete road repairs by Oct 30

Noida authority issues notices to realtors to recover water dues worth 16 crore

Noida authority allocates 25 crore for development of parks, sports facilities

Bus driver arrested for molesting passenger in Noida
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP