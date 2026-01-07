Ghaziabad: 2 arrested for killing teenager friend during altercation

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday arrested two men who allegedly murdered their 17-year-old friend during a fight at a party held in Loni’s Chirori area on Sunday night, officials said. Police identified the two suspects as Chintu Singh, 22, and Badal Singh, 20, both residents of the Mewla Bhatti locality in Loni. Police said the deceased also resided in the same locality. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“The three friends on Sunday night gathered at Chirori, near to their locality, and bought liquor from a shop for partying. While having drinks, the minor boy entered into some verbal altercation with the two, and this started a fight. Soon, the two suspects overpowered him and strangled him with his muffler he was wearing. They fled thereafter,” said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Loni circle).

Later, the body was discovered by locals, and police were informed. Upon identification, the family of the deceased got an FIR registered for murder at Loni police station on Monday.

“We launched an investigation and found some bottles of liquor at the scene of the crime. With the help of bar codes on the bottles, we reached the shop from where the bottles were purchased. We scanned the CCTVs of the shop and nearby areas and spotted the two suspects with the boy. When they were called for questioning, they broke down and revealed the entire incident,” the ACP added.