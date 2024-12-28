Ghaziabad: 2 men assaulted with sticks at Rajnagar district centre; 3 held

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Saturday arrested three people for allegedly thrashing two men with rods and sticks in Ghaziabad’s prime commercial area of Rajnagar District Centre (RDC), and suspect that it could have happened over parking issue. Three suspects were arrested after police took cognisance and registered an FIR (first information report) when the video went viral. (HT Photo)

Police identified the apprehended people as Ayush Tyagi, 26, restaurant owner; Nitish Sharma, 24, manager; and Abhishek Rastogi, 19, one other staff. But it did not identify the victims in the incident that occurred around 9.45pm on Friday outside a restaurant.

Officers said that they learnt about the incident after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

“All the three suspects were arrested after police took cognisance and registered an FIR (first information report) when the video went viral. The injured are yet to approach the police, we are trying to establish contact. They are from outside the city,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Kavi Nagar circle.

“Prima facie, it seems that some parking issue led to the assault. We are investigating further,” the ACP added.

The 1.45-minute video, meanwhile, shows several women standing on roadside outside a restaurant and several cars parked on the other side of the road. It shows about seven to eight people attacking two men on road using sticks, punching and kicking them repeatedly till one of them falls flat on the road. In between, loud and repeated voice of a woman shouting, “Ayush, leave him, leave it” in Hindi is heard.

HT, however, could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

Police registered the FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 191(2) (rioting) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) at Kavi Nagar police station on Saturday, naming three people along with two-three others unidentified persons.

The Ghaziabad police on December 25 announced increased security and round-the-clock checking across 26 different locations ahead of the New Year to ensure law and order and also women security. The checks were put in place from December 26 and would continue till January 2.