Ghaziabad: 20-year-old gang-raped in moving SUV, three booked

Ghaziabad: A 20-year-old woman from Meerut was allegedly gang-raped by three men in a moving SUV on Thursday, the police have said. Officers said they have formed a team to investigate the case and that the suspects were allegedly known to the woman.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the woman on Thursday night, an FIR was registered against the three suspects under sections 376D (gang rape) and 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Masuri police station, senior police officers said.

According to police, the woman alleged that three men came to her house in Meerut and took her along in their Scorpio SUV to meet a prospective match for marriage.

“The woman alleged that the three men told her to sit in the SUV around 10am on Thursday. She approached the Masuri police station around 11pm the same day and narrated the incident in which she alleged that the men drove around in their SUV with her inside and gang-raped and molested her. We immediately registered an FIR and formed a team to investigate the case. The woman has been sent for medical examination,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

All three suspects are around the 25-30 years age groud and are residents of Meerut, the police said. The woman alleged in her complaint that the incident took place in the car in Meerut.

“The woman also told the police that the men dropped her near Masuri around 10pm and she later approached the police. She said that she had known the suspects for about a month when she met them at a friend’s wedding. She did not indicate use of any sedative during the incident and also said that her mobile phone was left behind in the car,” the SP said.

Police said that the woman had married a man in Meerut about a year ago but soon the marriage ended in separation. According to the police, the woman in her complaint also alleged that the suspects had spoken to her mother a couple of times about getting her married once again.

The woman also told police that on Thursday morning, her mother was not at home when the suspects had come to her house, the officials said.