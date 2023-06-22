Ghaziabad: 23-year-old woman beaten to death by relatives on suspicion of theft

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by a group of relatives on suspicion of jewellery theft in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, the Ghaziabad Police said, adding that they have detained eight suspects for questioning.

The house where the woman’s body was found. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim was identified by the police as Shamina, a resident of Saharanpur in UP. Police said that a murder case has been registered at Crossings Republik police station, adding that no arrests have been made in the case so far. The missing jewellery has also not been recovered.

Police said that Shamina reached Ghaziabad to attend the birthday party of the minor son of one of her relatives, Ramesh Kumar, in the Siddharth Vihar locality of Ghaziabad.

Assistant commissioner of police (Wave City), Ravi Prakash Singh said, while everyone returned after the party, Ramesh and Hina (his wife) discovered that a pair of gold bangles were missing from their house. “Unable to locate the items, they began questioning their relatives, eventually suspecting that Shamina, who had already left for Saharanpur, took the jewellery. They contacted her and she returned to their house in Ghaziabad on Tuesday night,” said ACP Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Ramesh and his relatives decided to confront and interrogate Shamina. “Ultimately, they beat her with rods and sticks during an argument. It appears that the woman died during the night. Shamina’s sister Saniya, 20, was informed about the incident on Wednesday morning by a local resident, prompting her to contact the police,” the ACP added.

Based on the complaint made by Saniya, an FIR was registered at Crossings Republik police station. Saniya alleged in her complaint that she was beaten up too when she asked about the incident and that Rukhsar, one of the suspects, changed Shamina’s blood-stained clothes.

“When I learned about the incident and reached Ghaziabad, they beat me and my cousin Mani as well, besides our driver Raj Bir. My sister died of severe injuries and her clothes were blood-stained. Rukhsar then changed these clothes and put on fresh clothes to hide the crime,” Saniya said in the FIR. She also said that the eight suspects allegedly beat up and tortured Shamina from 8pm on Tuesday till 3am on Wednesday and dumped her body in a room on the terrace of Ramesh’s house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We took custody of the body and it was sent for autopsy. We have detained the eight suspects identified as Ramesh, his wife Hina, and their relatives Himanshu, Majid, Naushad, Ishan, Sunny, and Rukhsar and FIR under section 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 302 (murder) with 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them,” ACP Singh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON