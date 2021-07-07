Ghaziabad: 26-year-old killed in celebratory firing

Ghaziabad: A 26-year-old man died due to a gunshot wound allegedly resulting from celebratory firing during a bachelor’s party thrown by his neighbour in Lajpat Nagar in Sahibabad on Tuesday night, which the victim had gone to. Three persons were arrested in connection with the incident after an FIR was lodged at the Sahibabad police station.

The police identified the victim as Suraj Rai, who worked as an accountant with a private firm, and said he went to his neighbour Himanshu Sharma’s house, who was scheduled to get married on Wednesday.

Police said Himanshu had allegedly arranged for a party a day before his wedding and invited his friends and neighbours. They said that Suraj went to the house around 9.30pm.

“It was a case of celebratory firing at the bachelor’s party. The victim suffered a gunshot and was severely injured. Later, his friends took him and left him at a hospital in Vaishali. But he died by then. Based on a complaint by the victim’s father, we registered an FIR under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder),” said Alok Dubey, circle officer (Sahibabad).

The FIR was registered at Sahibabad police station. The police said the arrested suspects were identified as Himanshu, besides Abhishek Tyagi and Hairom Tyagi.

“During questioning, it came to light that it was a case of celebratory firing and the man suffered gunshot injury, while Hariom fired a shot from his licensed revolver. Later, the suspects took the injured man to a hospital where they left him,” the CO added.

The CO added that the weapon allegedly used during the incident was also seized and the procedure of the cancellation of license will be initiated soon.