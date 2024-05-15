Ghaziabad: 36-year-old man arrested for raping, impregnating his 14-year-old daughter

A 36-year-old man was arrested on charges of raping his 14-year-old adopted daughter several times since December 2023 and making her pregnant, senior officers from the Shalimar Garden circle said on Tuesday, adding that the matter came to fore after her mother approached the police with a complaint. Her mother took her to a doctor who also advised an ultrasound test, which revealed that the child was four months pregnant. On being gently quizzed, she narrated her ordeal to her mother, who then filed a police complaint. (Representational Image)

The police said the girl is a class 8 student of a school nearby her locality. They said her birth parents died while she was a newborn and a childless couple, who were her relatives, adopted her.

“The couple who adopted her hails from Madhya Pradesh and they have been taking care of her and also sending her to school. In December 2023, the father, works as a gardener in a hospital in Shahdara, Delhi, raped her at their home and kept on sexually assaulting her several times since then,” said Siddhartha Gautam, assistant commissioner of police, Shalimar Garden circle.

The ACP said on Saturday, the girl fell unconscious in the school and was brought home.

“Her mother took her to a doctor who also advised an ultrasound test, which revealed that the child was four months pregnant. On being gently quizzed, she narrated her ordeal to her mother. The woman later approached the police with a complaint. She told us that she wants justice for her daughter and is okay with her husband going to jail for such a heinous act,” Gautam said.

The police arrested the suspect and said that an FIR was registered against him at Shalimar Garden police station on Saturday.

The ACP said the girl was produced before the child welfare committee for counselling and further proceedings.

The officials from Shalimar Garden circle said that they arrested the suspect under charges of rape and also levied provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against him.