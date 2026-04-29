Ghaziabad: 38-yr-old stabs cousin to death after dispute over ₹500

Ghaziabad A 38-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing to death his 45-year-old cousin on Monday in Masuri due to a dispute over ₹500, police officials said. The family said that the deceased and the suspect are also brothers-in-law. Both lived near to each other’s house. (Representational image)

According to the police, the deceased, 45, operated a vegetable shop near a meat factory where his suspect and cousin, 38, worked. Both resided in Masuri.

“The suspect, 38, stabbed his cousin twice. One of the blows landed at his heart, and it proved fatal. Police arrested the suspect from the Bhoodgrahi locality and the weapon was also recovered from him,” Bhaskar Verma, officiating assistant commissioner of police (Masuri circle), told HT.

An uncle of the two men told HT that the incident took place in the afternoon.

“On Monday afternoon, the 45-year-old demanded ₹500 from his cousin, who had come out of his factory for lunch. But it led to a heated conversation between them, and his 38-year-old cousin pulled out a knife and stabbed him. Soon, locals intervened and rushed the 45-year-old to a hospital where he was declared dead,” an uncle of the two men told HT.

The family said that the deceased and the suspect are also brothers-in-law. Both lived near to each other’s house.

“The relations between them were not cordial. Last year, the 38-year-old had suffered an injury as he bashed against a door. He blamed the 45-year-old for it and pressurised him to pay up ₹35,000. Now, when the deceased (vegetable shop owner) demanded his pending amount of ₹500 related to some other issue, he was stabbed to death,” the uncle added.

Following the incident, wife of the deceased filed a police complaint on Monday night, and an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhtia section 103(1) was registered against the suspect at Masuri police station.