Ghaziabad: 4 arrested over fake insurance policies

Ghaziabad: The cybercrime cell of the Ghaziabad police arrested four suspects for allegedly preparing fake insurance policies of vehicles, bypassing/tampering with the online process to generate policies, officers said on Tuesday. The suspects would offer potential customers insurance policies at a lower price, show their agent codes to satisfy customers and took amount in cash before generating the policy document in offline mode while generally entering detail of a 2-wheeler. This helped them pay lesser amount to the insurance firm than actually charged by them. (Representational image)

The suspects purportedly admitted during interrogation to have prepared about 12,000 policies in the last one year.

Police identified the suspects as Vikas Kashyap, 38, Akash Shishodia, 25, Mohammad Yakub, 35, and Arim Ali, 22. One suspect, Rohit Kumar, is absconding. Officers said Rohit and Vikas worked as agent for a private insurance firm, and Vikas and Akash reside in Richpalpuri, Ghaziabad.

“The suspects would offer potential customers insurance policies at a lower price. They would show their agent codes to satisfy customers. They took amount in cash and then generated the policy document in offline mode… generally entering detail of a 2-wheeler. This way, the premium amount paid to the firm was much less than what they actually charged,” said additional DCP (crime) Piyush Kumar Singh.

Police registered an FIR at cybercrime police station on March 8 under BNS section for cheating and also under provisions of the IT Act. Officers said an investigation is on in the case.