Ghaziabad: 40-year-old man murdered for asking friend to repay 20,000

A 40-year-old man was arrested on charges of murdering his friend on Wednesday night in Loni after his friend asked him to pay back a loan of ₹20,000, police said Thursday. The deceased man’s wife claimed that Farukh owed her husband about ₹ 1 lakh. Police have registered a case of murder. (Representational image)

Police said that the crime happened in Ashok Vihar locality of Loni, where suspect Mohammad Farukh, 45, lives. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shaukeen, a property dealer who also lent money to people.

Police said Shaukeen loaned ₹20,000 to his friend Farukh about a year ago.

“Shaukeen was demanding the money back, and Farukh was unable to pay him back. So, on Wednesday night, Farukh took Shoukeen out, and both returned late night to Ashok Vihar. Around 12.30am (Thursday), they were sitting at a nearby scrap shop when Farukh pulled out an iron rod and started hitting Shoukeen, killing him,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police, Loni.

Police said locals prevented Farukh from fleeing and they dialled the police.

Police said Shoukeen and Farukh were friendly for over seven years.

“We received information around 1am and reached the spot, and arrested the suspect. The wife of the deceased said that the pending amount was over ₹1 lakh. The body was sent for an autopsy, and an FIR of murder was registered,” Maurya said.