Ghaziabad: 7 booked for targeting specific vendors in Loni village

Police on Saturday booked seven people for allegedly enquiring vendors from a specific community about their names and stopping them from entering their village in Loni, officers said. Police have registered a first information report (FIR) at the Loni police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 302 (deliberate intent to hurt religious feelings), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and the Information Technology Act. (Representational image)

The police action came after police took cognisance of recent videos put up on social media by the accused themselves. The videos purportedly show them enquiring vendors and threatening them. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of any of the videos.

The accused are on the run and are yet to be arrested.

Personnel have also been deployed at the village to maintain peace. “They have been asked not to indulge in such acts and to ensure peace, and law and order are maintained. Our teams are trying to trace the suspects,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (rural zone) Surendra Nath Tiwary.