Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ghaziabad admin assures proper readiness for Chhath puja

ByMaria Khan
Oct 22, 2024 06:20 AM IST

The concerned officials have been instructed to oversee beautification efforts, including repairs, painting, and decoration, to provide a seamless experience for devotees

GHAZIABAD: Ahead of the Chhath Puja, the Ghaziabad authorities are all set to ensure that all the ghats used for the festival are ready with clean water, proper lighting and a smooth access to the venues for visiting devotees, officials said on Monday, adding that a total of 77 ghats have been identified for the celebrations starting on November 5.

An assurance regarding the arrangements came on Monday as members of Purbiya Jan Kalyan Parishad, a community group known for hosting events and social initiatives in the region, met the district magistrate and municipal commissioner. (HT Photo)
An assurance regarding the arrangements came on Monday as members of Purbiya Jan Kalyan Parishad, a community group known for hosting events and social initiatives in the region, met the district magistrate and municipal commissioner. (HT Photo)

An assurance regarding the arrangements came on Monday as members of Purbiya Jan Kalyan Parishad, a community group known for hosting events and social initiatives in the region, met the district magistrate and municipal commissioner to highlight the need for clean water, lighting, and road repairs at ghats since the festival devoted to Sun God draws large public gatherings.

Rakesh Tiwari, national general secretary of the Parishad, said that their primary demand was the timely release of Ganga water from Haridwar into the Hindon river. “We submitted a memorandum to the DM Indra Vikram Singh, emphasising the need for clean water and better arrangements at Chhath ghats… The DM assured full support and timely execution of the tasks,” he added.

Tiwari said that they also met Vikramaditya Singh, the municipal commissioner, last week in this regard.

Talking to HT, the municipal commissioner said: “All ghats, including those along the Hindon river, will be repaired and properly prepared as in previous years. We are committed to ensuring clean water, adequate lighting, and smooth road access to the ghats,” Singh said.

He said that he has instructed the concerned officials to oversee beautification efforts, including repairs, painting, and decoration, to provide a seamless experience for devotees.

This year, the festival will begin with ‘nahay khay’ on November 5, followed by ‘kharna’ on November 6, the Chhath puja on November 7 and ‘usha arghya’ on November 8.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
