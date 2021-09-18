Ghaziabad administers over 73k Covid jabs in fifth mega vaccination drive

The goal for Friday was to administer 85,000 Covid-19 vaccination shots -- the highest single-day target set for Ghaziabad district till date. And while the district failed to meet that goal, it ended up administering 73,328 doses by 8.50pm, according to the Co-WIN portal on Friday.

The district officials pointed to weather conditions and a lack of awareness for them not being able to meet the target. Friday was the fifth mega vaccination day in Ghaziabad -- the district administered 79,822 doses in the first mega drive on August 3; 42,444 doses in the second drive on August 16; 67,040 doses in third drive on August 27, and 69,248 doses during the fourth drive on September 6.

“We are still hopeful of getting closer to the 85,000 mark. The entries are getting uploaded slowly on Co-WIN portal. However, we have done well despite the weather conditions that kept people indoors and also the lack of awareness about Friday’s drive,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer.

However, officials privy to the mega drive said the health department only had a stock of about 95,000 doses, of which only 70,000 were Covishield, the vaccine most preferred by people.

“We had 70,000 doses of Covishield and about 22,000 doses of Covaxin. Since beneficiaries prefer Covishield more, they were reluctant to take Covaxin doses which were sent to different Covid vaccination centres. That is why we could not achieve our set target,” said an officer from the district health department, asking not to be named.

The district on Friday operated the mega drive with 165 vaccination centres.

According to the Co-WIN portal figures, with 2,442,067 doses administered so far, Ghaziabad ranked second in the state. The district has a second dose coverage of 598,748 till date.

Of the 75 districts, Lucknow is first in terms of total doses-- the district administered 3,328,335 doses so far.