Ghaziabad biker dies after hitting unmarked speed-breaker

A 34-year-old man died after losing control of his motorcycle when he hit a newly installed, unmarked speed-breaker in Ghaziabad’s Rajendra Nagar Sector 2 last week, prompting his family to file a complaint with police alleging negligence on the part of municipal officials, police said on Wednesday.

A CCTV footage of the incident, accessed by HT, shows Rahul, who was not wearing a helmet, losing control of his motorcycle after hitting the newly installed speed-breaker and skidding several metres before crashing. (Video grab/HT Photo)

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The accident took place on the night of June 6. Ghaziabad municipal corporation (GMC) removed the speed-breaker within 24 hours after the incident, police said. Officials acknowledged that the structure had been constructed without signage, reflectors or road markings to alert commuters.

The victim, identified as Rahul, a resident of Bhopura in Ghaziabad originally from Delhi, worked on a contractual basis at Hindon Airbase and was the sole earning member of his family. He is survived by his wife and three children – a 15-year-old son and two daughters aged nine and one-and-a-half years.

A CCTV footage of the incident, accessed by HT, shows Rahul, who was not wearing a helmet, losing control of his motorcycle after hitting the newly installed speed-breaker and skidding several metres before crashing.

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{{^usCountry}} “On Saturday around 11.27pm, when my brother-in-law was going to buy sweets for his daughter, he hit a newly constructed speed-breaker and skidded 40 to 50 metres outside a society in Rajendra Nagar Sector 2,” said Sumit Kumar, Rahul’s brother-in-law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “On Saturday around 11.27pm, when my brother-in-law was going to buy sweets for his daughter, he hit a newly constructed speed-breaker and skidded 40 to 50 metres outside a society in Rajendra Nagar Sector 2,” said Sumit Kumar, Rahul’s brother-in-law. {{/usCountry}}

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“Locals rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but he succumbed to severe head injuries.”

Kumar said the family was informed about the incident by police and later discovered that the speed-breaker had been removed when they visited the site after completing the victim’s last rites. He added that Rahul frequently took the route, and was unaware that a speed-breaker was installed.

“When I spoke to local residents, I was initially told the speed-breaker had been constructed by the residents’ welfare association. But later it emerged that it had been built by the municipal corporation. There were no reflectors, warning signs or road markings. How could commuters know a new speed-breaker had been installed? This negligence cost my brother-in-law his life,” he said.

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Police said their investigation revealed that the speed-breaker had been constructed by GMC on June 5, a day before the fatal accident, following repeated requests from the local RWA and correspondence from the traffic police citing safety concerns in the area.

“It came to light that the RWA had been seeking a speed-breaker for nearly a year. After multiple representations and follow-up by traffic police, the municipal corporation installed it on June 5,” said Atul Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Shalimar Garden.

“However, there were no markings or reflectors to alert road users. The speed-breaker was intended to be a tabletop design, but it was constructed differently. We have received a complaint from the victim’s family and further investigation is underway,” he added.

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GMC commissioner Vikramaditya Singh Malik acknowledged the incident and said the corporation would examine the matter. “We will look into the issue,” Malik said.