Ghaziabad: Brothers arrested for faking older one’s abduction

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday arrested two brothers for allegedly faking the older sibling’s abduction to scare his wife, who had discovered his involvement with another woman.

Police said that the man, identified as 24-year-old Vikas Mahto, stayed at his woman friends’ house while his brother, 22-year-old Akash Mahto, sent senior police officers messages allegedly expressing his panic and requesting them to solve the case speedily.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said on October 30, Vikas’s father, a resident of Shaheed Nagar in Sahibabad, lodged a police complaint after receiving a message purportedly from an unknown number that his son had been abducted by four men.

“We registered an FIR under sections for abduction and launched an investigation with several teams. During this time, his brother Akash started sending messages to senior officers to act swiftly. When we started electronic surveillance, we traced Vikas to Delhi and found he was hiding at the house of his woman friend,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

After the police got to Vikas, he revealed the plot and told them and he and his brother planned the fake abduction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Vikas got married in July earlier this year. He told us that he is in a relationship with a woman and his wife found out about it, causing a strain the married couple’s relations. So, to scare his wife, he planned the fake abduction with his brother 10 days ago to divert his wife’s attention. However, the police foiled their plan,” the SP added.

Police said that they will expunge the FIR for abduction lodged at Sahibabad police station and booked the brothers for providing false evidence or information.