IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Ghaziabad civic agency re-certified as ODF++ after cleanliness inspection
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad civic agency re-certified as ODF++ after cleanliness inspection

Ghaziabad: The officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation said Saturday that the corporation area has been re-certified as Open Defecation Free++ (ODF++) after a recent third-party inspection taken up by the Quality Council of India (QCI)
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:50 PM IST

Ghaziabad: The officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation said Saturday that the corporation area has been re-certified as Open Defecation Free++ (ODF++) after a recent third-party inspection taken up by the Quality Council of India (QCI). They added that unlike the previous year, more public toilets this time were termed under the “aspirational” category during the survey.

Officials said the inspection was carried out in the city on January 14 and 15, when sewage treatment plants (STPs) as well as randomly selected toilets in the city were inspected.

There are a total of seven STPs in Ghaziabad.

“During the survey, seven of the STPs were found running and properly treating sewage. All STPs in the city are functional but under-utilised. Also, total of 39 public toilets and urinals were inspected and 33 of these were categorised under the highest, the “aspirational” category, with one categorised as “excellent” and five categorised as “very clean”. During the last inspection in 2020, only 13 public toilets were termed ”aspirational” and this year we achieved better results,” said Arun Kumar Mishra, the civic body’s accounts officer and nodal officer for the Swachh Survekshan.

The 33 public toilets termed “aspirational” are located in urban slums, residential and commercial areas in Ghaziabad city, besides public parks, transport hubs and at other public places.

The officials said that a city/ward/work-circle can be notified ODF++ if at any point of the day not a single person is found defecating or urinating in the open, and all community and public toilets are functional and well maintained.

“There are about 28 parameters on the basis of which the assessment is made. The ODF++ rating will help us in getting more points during the upcoming Swachh Survekshan – 2021, which will start in March. The competition carries 500 out of the total 6,000 points assigned for the ODF++ status. So, our ODF++ re-certification will help us in the upcoming competition,” Mishra added.

Environmentalists said that sustainability is a major challenge.

“Upkeep of STPs and maintaining toilets is a tough task and such sites must be maintained throughout the year. The overall outlook of the city has improved with facilities, but sustainability is a major challenge,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist.

Mishra said that the corporation is planning that all public toilets, about 136 in the corporation area, will be maintained by an outsourced agency.

“To tackle the sustainability challenge, we have decided that all maintenance and upkeep work for the toilets will be given to an expert agency under the ‘one city, one operator’ scheme. On our part we have taken up renovation of 54 toilets so far. Although we have lesser budget available, we are trying to keep up with other bigger cities,” he added.

For the financial year 2020-21, the civic agency had recently proposed in its revised budget an expenditure of about 983 crore against income of about 1,011 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

UP-Gate turns fortress ahead of proposed rally, tractors start lining up on carriageways

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Ghaziabad: As the farmers’ proposed tractor parade inches closer, there have been hectic rounds of discussions between the officials of the Uttar Pradesh police and farmers’ leaders at UP Gate in which all security, traffic and other arrangements have been being reviewed and fine-tuned
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad admin bats for digitising records of all residents’ associations, setting up deputy-registrar office in district

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Ghaziabad: In order to bring transparency in aspects related to resident welfare associations (RWA) and apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) as well as to ensure timely elections of these associations, the Ghaziabad district magistrate has written to the deputy registrar of societies in Meerut to come up with a portal containing details of all associations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar, police on high alert

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Noida: In light of the recent bomb scares, the farmers’ protests and Republic Day, the Noida police commissionerate has imposed Section 144 in Gautam Budh Nagar district till January 31
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Bharti Airtel alleges damage to its broadband infra in Ghaziabad, FIR lodged

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The officials of telecom company Bharti Airtel have approached the Ghaziabad police and submitted in a police complaint alleging that a local cable operator from Raj Nagar Extension (RNE) was harassing their staff and causing damages to infrastructure, resulting in inconvenience to customers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad ropes in inoculated beneficiaries to counsel others to take Covid jabs

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Ghaziabad After achieving a 81
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Adityanath virtually inaugurates Noida multi-purpose indoor stadium

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Noida: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the newly-developed multi-purpose indoor stadium at Noida in Sector 21 A, via video conference
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad civic agency re-certified as ODF++ after cleanliness inspection

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation said Saturday that the corporation area has been re-certified as Open Defecation Free++ (ODF++) after a recent third-party inspection taken up by the Quality Council of India (QCI)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Dense fog for next three days warns MeT dept

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:50 PM IST
The maximum and minimum temperatures for Noida on Saturday was recorded at 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

UP pollution watchdog takes construction firms to court over environmental violations

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Noida: Two builders have been prosecuted at special court in Lucknow under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man arrested for dowry death after 24-yr-old ‘hangs self’ in Jewar

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Greater Noida Police on Saturday arrested a man for cremating the body of his wife without informing the victim’s family after she allegedly hanged herself in Jewar on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Mercury and air quality drop in Noida, respite likely today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Noida:The city shivered at 6°C on Friday, with temperature in neighbouring areas including parts of Delhi hovering around 4°C, leading to a cold-wave-like situation and dense fog
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Bangladesh national among two held for illegal organ transplant

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Noida: Two persons, including a Bangladesh national, were apprehended by the Noida police on Thursday in connection with an illegal organ transplant case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Thousands of tractors head to UP Gate from as farmers prepare for ‘tractor parade’ on Republic Day

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Monu Singh, a farmer from Nangal Bhagwanpur village in Baghpat, is back at the UP Gate protest site and has been arranging tractors for the proposed “parade” which the agitators are planning to take out on the outer Ring Road in Delhi on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: In-laws of man, whose body was found inside metro station washroom, arrested for his murder

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Noida: The mother-in-law and the brother-in-law of a 30-year-old man, whose body was found in the washroom of the Botanical Garden metro station earlier this month, were arrested for allegedly killing him
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

‘Bomb-like devices’ put cops on toes in Noida, Ghaziabad

By Tanmayee Tyagi & Peeyush Khandelwal, Noida/ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Police in the twin cities of Noida and Ghaziabad have gone on a high alert after three ‘bomb-like devices’ were recovered in the past couple of days
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP