Ghaziabad civic body identifies 58 water-logging points ahead of monsoon

Ahead of the monsoon, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation has identified 58 waterlogging points and floated tenders to procure pumps to drain excess water from these locations, officials said on Wednesday.

The number of waterlogging points has risen from 52 to 58 this year, waterworks department officials said. (HT Archive)

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The number of waterlogging points has risen from 52 to 58 this year, waterworks department officials said.

“We have floated tenders to get pumps installed at the 58 waterlogging points before the monsoon. Since Indirapuram has also been taken over by the civic body, some points have also been identified there. Last year, we had about 52 points and these locations are in low-lying areas,” KP Anand, general manager (water works), Ghaziabad municipal corporation, told HT.

Last year, the city faced major problems after water accumulated on roads in residential localities and entered homes, commercial complexes, and basements of high-rises.

“The city’s stormwater drains carry sewage, drainage discharge, and other waste, and the mix pollutes groundwater. Such discharge must be prevented. On the other hand, many drains have been covered and tiled over in certain stretches. This restricts seepage of rainwater and the runoff causes waterlogging,” said Haji Arif, an environmentalist from Sahibabad.

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{{^usCountry}} “Every year, the civic agency claims that it is prepared to deal with situations arising from the rains. But last year was a glaring example of how all arrangements failed. Water entered houses in many localities and damaged household items,” said Vikrant Sharma, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Every year, the civic agency claims that it is prepared to deal with situations arising from the rains. But last year was a glaring example of how all arrangements failed. Water entered houses in many localities and damaged household items,” said Vikrant Sharma, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal ...Read More Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. Read Less

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