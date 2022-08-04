Ghaziabad civic body plans to generate CNG from solid waste

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation (GMC) has planned to generate compressed natural gas (CNG) from wet waste generated in the city and has floated an expression of interest (EOI) for selecting an agency for the purpose. According to officials, the corporation aims to generate about 10 tonnes of CNG daily from the wet waste.

At present, Ghaziabad city generates about 1200 metric tonnes of daily solid waste, 70% of which is estimated to be wet waste. The corporation is also focussing on source segregation of dry and wet waste from households in all 100 residential wards.

“The primary collection of daily solid waste is done by our door-to-door collection vehicles which dump it at seven transfer stations across the city. Since these are of low capacity, we have now started constructing five major transfer stations with good waste holding capacity and underground facility. One such station in the Vasundhara zone will be completed within 100 days while the rest four will be built over the next six months,” said Mithilesh Kumar, city health officer.

GMC will rope in an agency which will set up the CNG generation plant for which the land has been identified near Crossings Republik in Vijay Nagar.

“The five transfer stations will have holding capacities of about 300 metric tonnes each. The agency will collect wet waste from the stations and transport it to the plant for processing. We will provide the land free of cost for the plant,” said Mahendra Singh Tanwar, municipal commissioner, Ghaziabad.

Tanwar added that the EOI for the CNG project will be floated on Wednesday and an agency will be selected within a month. The corporation sells its dry waste at present, which includes different materials like glass, aluminium, iron, and plastic among others.

