Ghaziabad: Civic body’s executive panel gives nod to increasing licence fee

The executive committee of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, during its meeting on Tuesday, approved proposals related to increasing the licence fee of different establishments transacting business in the limits falling under the municipal body’s jurisdiction from the next financial year, aligning them with the government order issued in December 1997 with respect to the licensing regime.

According to officials, a proposal was floated to charge ₹1,000 licence fee from establishments such as hotels, lodges, guest houses and marriage halls annually but the executive committee increased the amount to ₹3,000.

Likewise, the rates for nursing homes having up to 20 beds have been hiked from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000 while those having more than 20 beds will have to shelve out ₹6000 instead of ₹5,000 annually as licence fee.

“There was a proposal to increase the licence fee for private clinics from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000, but we have not increased the rates for this category as there are many small clinics in the city. We are considering lowering their fees to ₹2,000 and will place this proposal before the board. Overall, the hiked rates will be applicable from the next financial year. There has been no hike since 1997,” said municipal commissioner MS Tanwar adding that the establishments should start applying for licences.

There was another proposal to levy a licence fee of ₹1500 for small shops selling cold drinks, aerated water among others. “The executive committee decided not to levy any licence fee for this category as vendors selling these items have very small shops and levying this fee would mean an additional financial burden for them. The increase in licence fee has been approved for certain categories, who have the paying capacity while relief has been granted to others,” said Tanwar.

In another decision, the corporation also approved the proposal to levy an annual licence fee of ₹200 for establishments engaged in trading/selling of tobacco products.

“The owners having permanent shops will have to pay ₹1,000 annually and wholesalers will have to shell out ₹5,000. For the temporary shop owners, a licence will not mean that they have ownership of the land. Only a valid licence will give them the approval to sell,” said Sanjeev Kumar Sinha, the corporation’s chief tax assessment officer and licensing officer.

He added that the increase in the licence fee will enable the corporation to earn about ₹5-6 crore annually.

“In another decision, the delay fees for the property mutation (change in title ownership when a property is sold or transferred) will be ₹1000 if the mutation is not done within 90 days. Previously, there was ambiguity in delay charges, but these have now been standardised. The charges are apart from the other fees and charges which the property owner have to pay,” said Sinha.