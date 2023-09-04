Ghaziabad civic body starts civic improvement works ahead of G20 Summit

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has begun work to improve civic infrastructure on the Delhi-Wazirabad Road and the Hindon elevated road, which connect commuters to Delhi, ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, officials aware of the matter said on Monday, adding that the project costs ₹8.26 crore and has been approved by the state government.

A civic worker paints a stretch of the Hindon elevated road in Ghaziabad on Monday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The project includes, among other things, revamping road patches and central verges, beautification, the installation of 4,000 pot plants, the installation of LED street lights, the beautification of seven intersections, installing signages, and painting.

The road stretch on the Delhi-Wazirabad road is approximately 6.5km, while the elevated road is 10.3km. “The work has begun and will most likely be completed within the next two days. The corporation was a funding crunch for this, so we approached the state government, which approved it,” said NK Chaudhary, the corporation’s chief engineer.

Officials at the Hindon civil terminal have been asked to maintain readiness for services that may be required during the G20 Summit on September 9-10.

The civil terminal is linked to the Delhi-Wazirabad Road, and it is also linked to New Delhi via the Hindon elevated road. The G20 delegates who may arrive at the civil airport are expected to take the road route to New Delhi via the two roads that are being revamped and beautified.

Ghaziabad traffic police are also expected to release a traffic plan within the next day or two.

