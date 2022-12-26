Ghaziabad cops arrest four suspects for robbing man of 45 lakh  

The Ghaziabad police on Sunday arrested four persons, including the former partner of a businessman who was allegedly robbed of ₹44.93 lakh in his car near Raj Nagar Extension by three unidentified armed robbers on December 19. Police said that they also recovered ₹22.47 lakh, a stolen scooty and several arms from the four suspects.

The incident took place in the evening of December 19, when spare parts dealer Farman Malik was headed to his home in Muradnagar along with ₹44.93 lakh cash in a bag and was accompanied by his friend Mohammad Asif. When they reached Bhatta Number 5 road near Raj Nagar Extension, three armed robbers on a bike robbed the cash at gunpoint, but their bike did not start when they tried to flee.

Thereafter, the three suspects robbed a scooty from commuter Bhupesh Singh and fled.

Several police teams took the case and also scanned dozens of CCTV footage and questioned several people known to the victim.

Police arrested the four suspects – victim’s former business partner Atif Malik, who knew about the business dealings of the victim and also about movement of cash, Amir Ahmad, Mohammad Nadeem and Danish Maksood.

“Atif is a former business partner of the victim and knew about his business dealings and movement of cash. So, he roped in a team and performed the robbery after they conducted a recce for the past several weeks. Suspect Danish was tasked to steal a bike for the robbery. Nadeem and Arif, who is presently on the run, were tasked to arrange for weapons,” said Ritesh Tripathi, assistant commissioner of police (Kavi Nagar).

“The suspects had shared the looted money in different proportions and were trying to flee the city but were arrested,” ACP Tripathi added.

Police said that the bike used during the crime was allegedly stolen by Danish from Gheja under Phase 2 police station limits in Gautam Budh Nagar. During the incident, the victim was returning from Seelampur in Delhi to Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, police added.

