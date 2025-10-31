Ghaziabad: Councillor alleges attempt on life after firing by unidentified bikers

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor from Ghaziabad, Sheetal Deol, has alleged that two unidentified men on a bike fired at her car at an isolated spot in Kamla Nehru Nagar on Wednesday, police said. She escaped unhurt by speeding away. Police said that two shots were fired and two window panes were broken were found to be broken on the councillors car, but added that they are waiting on the forensic examination report of the car. (HT Archive)

Deol, 35, the councillor for municipal corporation’s ward number 9 of Patel Marg/Shibbanpura, alleged that the men fired at her Creta SUV as she was driving alone to Sanjay Nagar around 8 pm, before fleeing. Police said that two shots were fired and two window panes were broken were found to be broken on the councillors car, but added that they are waiting on the forensic examination report of the car.

An FIR was registered late Wednesday night against two unidentified bikers under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 324(4) (causing loss and damages) at Madhuban Bapudham police station.

In the FIR, Deol alleged, “I was going to Sanjay Nagar in my Creta SUV, and when I reached near the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Kamla Nehru Nagar, two men arrived on a bike and fired shots with an intent to kill me. The incident led to damages to my car. I sped away from the spot in order to save myself and informed the police.”

The police officials said that they have formed four teams to investigate the case and trace the two suspects.

“A forensic team also took up examination of the damaged car and found that the window glasses were broken. The spot where the incident happened has no CCTV coverage. We are trying to trace other CCTVs in the area to get clues about the bikers,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Kavi Nagar circle.

A police officer attached to the investigation further added that “generally, a gunshot punches a hole in the glass and does not break it.”

“Further, there are no eyewitnesses to the case, and the area houses many government offices, which close down by evening. A forensic examination report of the damaged car is awaited to get more clues. No empty cartridges, etc., were found at the said scene of the crime so far.”