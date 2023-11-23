Ghaziabad: Dengue cases rise to 1,245, highest tally in a decade

The number of dengue cases in Ghaziabad has reached a 10-year high with 1245 cases recorded in the district till Wednesday, district health officials said, adding that there were also four dengue-related deaths this season.

Health experts said the number of dengue cases could be much higher than the official figures as not every dengue patient faces a complication and take up confirmatory tests. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to district figures, Ghaziabad recorded 226 cases in 2014, 621 in 2015, 232 in 2017, 68 in 2018, 88 in 2019, 15 in 2020, 1,238 in 2021 and 662 in 2022. The previous highest figure of 1,623 cases was reported in 2013, health officials said.

However, officials claimed that the increased tally was the result of better diagnostic services and reporting this year.

“We roped in about 104 dengue beds across the government hopsitals and these had a maximum occupancy of about 20%. There were four deaths recorded this year. We had our surveillance teams covering the entire city and they identified sensitive areas where hectic activity was taken up,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.

The officials said the list of sensitive areas include Govindpuram, Bhanhera, Mirzapur, Vijay Nagar, Harsaon, Indirapuram and Vasundhara, among other localities.

“Areas such as Indirapuram and Vasundhara, figured among the areas with the highest number of cases, and we went door-to-door to check for mosquito larvae. This season, we also roped in more domestic breeding checkers who played a vital role in anti-larvae activities,” Dr Gupta said.

Health experts said the number of dengue cases could be much higher than the official figures.

“Not every dengue patient faces a complication and take up confirmatory tests. Those who majorly go for testing are the ones who face complications. So, the actual figure of dengue positive cases could be much higher. The cases have shown a considerable decline and will cease once the temperature dips further,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

GB Nagar fares better

The Gautam Budh Nagar health department said there has been a decrease in the cases of dengue post Diwali (November 12).

Health department officials said that the number of fresh cases has decreased to a daily low of one or two, compared to four or five cases being reported daily prior to Diwali.

According to district figures, 978 dengue cases were reported in the district this year. Until October 25, as many as 924 dengue cases were reported in the district but by November 18, the cases had dwindled. Only three cases were reported on November 18, two on November 19, zero cases on November 20 and two cases each on November 21 and 22, the figures showed.

District malaria officer (DMO) Dr Shruti Verma said, “The number of fresh dengue cases being reported has significantly decreased post Diwali as only one or two cases are being reported in two-three days.”

Officials attributed the decrease in cases to lower temperatures in the district. “It is usually common that as soon as the temperatures begin to fall, the dengue virus becomes inactive,” said the DMO.

Health department officials, however, said the number of cases reported in 2023 was higher than the tally of the past two years.

According to the health department, 468 dengue cases were reported in the district in 2022 while 637 cases were reported in 2021.

