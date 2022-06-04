Ghaziabad doctors suspect monkeypox-like symptoms in girl

Authorities of a private hospital in Ghaziabad on Friday alerted officials of the Ghaziabad health department to the possibility of a patient with monkeypox-like symptoms. The health department officials, however, did not confirm the case and said they had collected samples and sent them to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for testing.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease that presents symptoms that include fever, an extensive characteristic rash and usually swollen lymph nodes, according to the World Health Organization.

Dr BP Tyagi, senior ENT specialist at Harsh ENT Hospital, said a minor patient came to him for the treatment of an ear infection when he noticed monkeypox-like lesions over her body.

“I saw legions over her body and they seemed similar to monkeypox. We immediately informed the health department and isolated the girl. The family told us that several children in the family have developed a similar infection and two of them have already recovered,” Dr Tyagi said.

Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer, however, said the case may not necessarily be that of monkeypox.

“ However, we have taken her samples and sent them for testing to NIV, Pune. The test results are awaited. The family has no history of foreign travel,” Dr Gupta said.