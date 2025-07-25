Ghaziabad: Fake envoy under lens for global fraud links, STF to seek blue corner notice

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) is preparing to seek a Blue Corner notice against Harsha Vardhan Jain — the Ghaziabad man recently arrested for allegedly posing as an envoy of micronations, including a fictitious one — as investigators look to uncover his overseas links and track his movements across nearly 30 countries. According to investigators, Jain came in contact with controversial godman Chandraswami in London around the year 2000, who later introduced him to Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi and Syed Ehsan Ali. (HT Photos)

The move comes days after Jain, 47, a resident of Kavi Nagar, was arrested for allegedly running a fake consulate from his rented home while claiming diplomatic status from unrecognised micronations such as Westarctica, Seborga, Lodonia, and the virtual state of Paulovia (fictional).

STF officials said they have uncovered potential ties between Jain and a broader international network, including a key associate — Turkish national Syed Ehsan Ali, formerly from Hyderabad — who was convicted last year in Switzerland for financial fraud involving multiple offshore firms.

“Jain is believed to have travelled extensively — nearly 150 to 200 international trips — and co-founded a dozen companies overseas with Syed, including in the UK, UAE, Mauritius and Cameroon. A Blue Corner notice will help us collect information from foreign jurisdictions about his activities,” said RK Mishra, additional superintendent of police, UPSTF.

A Blue Corner notice, issued by Interpol, is used to gather additional information about a person’s identity, location, or activities during the course of a criminal investigation.

Ali, who later acquired Turkish nationality, reportedly operated companies in Bahrain and Switzerland and earned £25 million in brokerage fees by falsely claiming to arrange loans worth £70 million for Swiss firms. He was arrested by London police in November 2022 on Switzerland’s request and extradited in July 2023.

A Zurich court later sentenced him to six-and-a-half years in prison for fraud linked to 16 companies.

“Jain’s financial trail includes several overseas bank accounts — six in Dubai, three in the UK, one in Mauritius — and one in India. We’ve also recovered two PAN cards issued in his name, and will seek police custody remand for deeper interrogation,” Mishra added.

Jain is currently in judicial custody. A case has been registered against him at Kavi Nagar police station under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(3) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security), and 340(2) (forged documents or electronic records) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the search of his Kavi Nagar residence, police recovered a diary believed to contain crucial information about his international contacts and methods. “He admitted during questioning to having links with Chandraswami, Khashoggi, and Ali,” said an officer associated with the investigation.

The STF has also seized digital evidence, including soft data files, which are being analysed for further leads. According to investigators, Jain has been operating from Kavi Nagar since around 2016-17, and rented a second house nearby six to seven months ago.

“He acted as an ‘asset’ for Chandraswami, using the godman’s network to expand his own international reach. A satellite phone recovered from him in 2012 was later found to be connected to European and South African networks,” the officer added.

STF officials said more of Jain’s alleged associates are under the scanner and further revelations are likely once police custody remand is obtained.