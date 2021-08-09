Ghaziabad focuses on second dose inoculations

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday directed all the districts in the state to ensure that those who have taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine should get their second dose as well. The state’s second dose coverage is just about 16%, according to the figures of Co-WIN portal.

The state administered a total of 53,936,198 doses, which include 45,480,956 first doses and 8,455,242 second doses, shows the data. The national average for second dose coverage is about 20%, according to the portal.

“We have directed for special focus on second dose as it is vital for full protection. Efforts will be made through our Integrated Command and Control Centres, along with other departments concerned, to encourage people to take up the second dose. Besides, on direction of the Centre, the vaccination of homeless and beggars will be taken up on priority basis. We have directed the social welfare department to come up with workplace vaccination centre for such people,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s additional chief secretary (health).

According to the records of the Ghaziabad health department, the district, till August 8, administered a total of 1,500,557 doses, which include 1,247,662 first doses and 252,895 second doses, with a second dose coverage of about 17%. The data also shows that the district has provided 768,183 first doses to beneficiaries of 18-45 years category. Likewise, the district has given 479,479 first doses and 252,895 second doses to people in the 45+ category.

The Ghaziabad health department officials said that they have decided to increase the ratio of second dose at the Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) for age group 18-45 years as they will soon start arriving to get their second dose in large numbers.

“In order to expedite the second dose coverage for the 18-45 age group, we have decided to put a daily cap of 60% for second doses at our CVCs. This has been done to reduce the gap between first dose and second dose coverage,” said Dr GP Mathuria, nodal officer for Covid vaccination in Ghaziabad.

The vaccination for 18-45 category started in first week of May and the beneficiaries are now scheduled to get their second dose in a couple of days, the officials said.

“In the other age group of 45+, the coverage of second dose is high as people have facility of walk-in,” Mathuria added.

The additional chief secretary (health) said that special focus will be given for vaccination of foreigners staying in the state and also for staff of schools. The UP government has already issued conditional directions for reopening of secondary schools (classes 9 to 12) for physical classes from August 16.

“Foreign nationals staying here, even if they have come for some work, can be vaccinated on production of their passports. Likewise, vaccination for teaching and administrative staff of schools, besides drivers or cleaners of school buses, will be done on priority basis. Directions have been issued to basic education officers and district inspector of schools to set up workplace CVCs for such beneficiaries,” Prasad added.