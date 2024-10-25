Ghaziabad, GB Nagar admin tightens security as festive season rush picks up

With festival season rush picking up with only a week to go for Diwali, the Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar administrations along with local police have intensified their security measures, particularly in the trans-Hindon region, to ensure the safety of the public, said officials on Thursday. Anticipating the increased movement of vehicles and shoppers, teams have been deployed at key locations in GB Nagar to conduct checks, police chief Laxmi Singh said. (HT Photo)

Ghaziabad police is conducting extensive checks of sensitive areas, with the focus on preventing any untoward incident. In preparation for the increased movement of vehicles and shoppers, police teams have been deployed at key locations to conduct thorough checks.

“We have intensified patrolling across the district and extended the duration of security checks. Hot spots, such as bus stops, railway stations, and movie theatres, are being thoroughly inspected with the assistance of dog squads. Additionally, areas with a higher frequency of crimes are under close scrutiny, with barricades set up and motorists stopped for checks. These measures will remain in place until Diwali,” said Patil Nimish, deputy commissioner of police, trans-Hindon.

“Security has been further heightened following a bomb threat at Hindon airport, where a flight was targeted. The threat prompted the deployment of dog squads and bomb disposal teams, which are currently conducting search operations in nearby areas,” said Nimish.

On October 20, a Star Air flight, which landed at Hindon airport, had received a threat via email, resulting in the flight being delayed by four hours as security forces, including the air force and civil administration, thoroughly inspected the aircraft and terminal.

The blast at a CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini the same day has also played a key role in the increased security measures in Ghaziabad, and adjoining districts, given their proximity to the national capital.

Barricades have been set up across the districts, with vehicle checks and surveillance of suspicious activities in full swing. This is part of a wider strategy to prevent any spillover of security threats from Delhi into other cities, according to police.

Gautam Budh Nagar administration and police have also ramped up security measures. A meeting with the DDRWA, an umrella body of residents’ associations, was recently held to discuss safety, traffic management, and fire prevention during the festive season.

Noida police is inspecting key areas, conducting foot patrols around high-traffic locations and major establishments. Instructions are being issued to ensure alertness among personnel and vehicle checks are being conducted to further tighten security.

“Ensuring safety of citizens during the festive season is our priority. We have enhanced security measures, intensified patrolling, and increased vigilance in high-traffic areas. Our teams are working closely with local committees to ensure that fire safety, traffic management, and public security are maintained at the highest level. We urge the public to cooperate with law enforcement and follow safety guidelines to make this festive season safe for all”, said Laxmi Singh, police commissioner, Gautam Budh Nagar.