Ghaziabad gets 5th online air-quality monitoring station

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district has operationalised its fifth online air-quality monitoring station in Loni’s Ved Vihar, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) officials said on Wednesday, adding that three more are also expected to commence operation within a week.

The Ghaziabad district suffers high levels of pollution and has also seen an exponential growth in past years, and it is time that more stations get installed to portray the correct picture of pollution levels, said an environmentalist. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

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The district earlier had four stations operational at Indirapuram, Vasundhara, Sanjay Nagar, and Loni.

The data of the latest monitoring station is now also included in the daily AQI bulletin daily released by the Central Pollution Control Board.

“Apart from the existing four, six new online stations were proposed. One of these six has started functioning at Ved Vihar, Loni. The setups for three new stations have been completed, and these are likely to commence operations within a week,” Ankit Kumar, regional officer of the UPPCB, told HT.

Officials told HT in November 2025 that the CPCB had approved the funds, and each of the six stations costs about ₹2.5-3 crores.

Meanwhile, the three stations, likely to commence operations, are located at Govindpuram, Khoda, and Modinagar, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} “One new station (the fifth of the six proposed) has been proposed at a high-rise adjacent to National Highway – 9 and installation is likely to start within a couple of days. This station will take about one-and-half months to get operational. The sixth station is proposed in Loni’s Tronica City, and site finalisation is pending. We have sent communication to the concerned agencies for site permission,” said another officer from UPPCB, Ghaziabad, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One new station (the fifth of the six proposed) has been proposed at a high-rise adjacent to National Highway – 9 and installation is likely to start within a couple of days. This station will take about one-and-half months to get operational. The sixth station is proposed in Loni’s Tronica City, and site finalisation is pending. We have sent communication to the concerned agencies for site permission,” said another officer from UPPCB, Ghaziabad, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Till 2018, Ghaziabad was working with only one air-quality monitoring station at Vasundhara, while the other three at Indirapuram, Loni, and Sanjay Nagar started functioning in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Till 2018, Ghaziabad was working with only one air-quality monitoring station at Vasundhara, while the other three at Indirapuram, Loni, and Sanjay Nagar started functioning in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Once all six stations start functioning, the district will have a total of 10 stations for measuring the air quality index levels along with other pollutants like PM10 and PM2.5. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once all six stations start functioning, the district will have a total of 10 stations for measuring the air quality index levels along with other pollutants like PM10 and PM2.5. {{/usCountry}}

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“The Ghaziabad district suffers high levels of pollution and has also seen an exponential growth in past years, and it is time that more stations get installed to portray the correct picture of pollution levels. The industrial areas should also get air-quality stations so that polluting activity can be measured,” said Sushil Raghav, a city-based environmentalist.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal ...Read More Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. Read Less

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