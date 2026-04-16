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Ghaziabad gets 5th online air-quality monitoring station

The data of the latest monitoring station is now also included in the daily AQI bulletin daily released by the Central Pollution Control Board

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 06:12 am IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district has operationalised its fifth online air-quality monitoring station in Loni’s Ved Vihar, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) officials said on Wednesday, adding that three more are also expected to commence operation within a week.

The Ghaziabad district suffers high levels of pollution and has also seen an exponential growth in past years, and it is time that more stations get installed to portray the correct picture of pollution levels, said an environmentalist. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The district earlier had four stations operational at Indirapuram, Vasundhara, Sanjay Nagar, and Loni.

The data of the latest monitoring station is now also included in the daily AQI bulletin daily released by the Central Pollution Control Board.

“Apart from the existing four, six new online stations were proposed. One of these six has started functioning at Ved Vihar, Loni. The setups for three new stations have been completed, and these are likely to commence operations within a week,” Ankit Kumar, regional officer of the UPPCB, told HT.

Officials told HT in November 2025 that the CPCB had approved the funds, and each of the six stations costs about 2.5-3 crores.

Meanwhile, the three stations, likely to commence operations, are located at Govindpuram, Khoda, and Modinagar, officials said.

“The Ghaziabad district suffers high levels of pollution and has also seen an exponential growth in past years, and it is time that more stations get installed to portray the correct picture of pollution levels. The industrial areas should also get air-quality stations so that polluting activity can be measured,” said Sushil Raghav, a city-based environmentalist.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

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