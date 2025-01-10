Ghaziabad: Health department gears up to fight seasonal flu, HMPV

The district health department in Ghaziabad has asked all hospitals and medical colleges to reserve 10 beds each to deal with cases related to seasonal influenza and possible cases of the human meta pneumo virus (HMPV). The officials said that a set of directions has been issued to government as well as private hospitals. The health-care facilities have been asked to ensure availability of adequate stock of medicines; equipment; and medical oxygen, besides providing training to health-care staff. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The health-care facilities have been asked to ensure availability of adequate stock of medicines; equipment; and medical oxygen, besides providing training to health-care staff. All cases related to influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) have to be mandatorily reported to the unified diseases surveillance portal (USDP), health officials said.

“The directions have been issued to the government and private health-care facilities to ensure preparedness. Medical colleges and district hospital have been asked to reserve 10 beds each to deal with severe cases and also to deal with any possible cases of MPV,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.

The official said facilities should ensure that the beds are linked to medical oxygen supply and ventilators besides ensuring adequate supply of medical oxygen.

“The private hospitals have also been issued similar directions to ensure preparedness. Besides, they have also been asked to reserve beds to treat communicable diseases. They have also been directed to report cases and the results of laboratory tests on the UDSP portal. We will review all preparedness,” Gupta said.

HMPV is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months. The viral infection is usually a mild and self limiting disease, and most patients recover on their own, the ministry of health and family welfare had said in a statement on January 7.

The ministry officials, during a meeting with representatives of different states and Union Territories on January 7, emphasised that there is no cause of concern for the public from HMPV, which has been present globally since 2001. All health-care facilities have been advised to strengthen and review the ILI/SARI surveillance.